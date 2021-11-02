Centre Launches Door-to-door COVID Vaccine Drive 'Har Ghar Dastak' On Dhanwantari Diwas

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday that the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, which will provide door-to-door COVID immunisation in low-performing regions over the next month, will enthuse and motivate people to get fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.

According to a statement from the health ministry, Mandaviya remarked during a national review conference with health ministers from various states and union territories (UTs) that "no district should be without full vaccination."

"Har Ghar Dastak campaign to start soon in the poor performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full Covid vaccination. Let us aim to cover all eligible with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end-November 2021," he added.

On the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas on November 2, Mandaviya advised that states/UTs launch the campaign. Around 48 districts have been identified as having less than 50% first-dose coverage among eligible beneficiaries. He noted that more than 10.34 million people in the country have not received a second dosage after the stipulated interval has expired, emphasising the necessity to speed up the pace and coverage of vaccination.

The health minister further stated that ample vaccine doses are available in the country and that the states/UTs have more than 12 crore balanced unverified doses to administer. State health ministers have been asked to keep a close eye on the national COVID-19 immunisation program's development.

Mandaviya advised states/UTs to collaborate with all stakeholders to develop regional and local programmes to reduce the number of persons who are overdue for immunisation. According to the statement, he also called for innovative solutions to help them meet their goals, including "reviewing the planning and execution of district-wise plans for coverage of due recipients of the second dose as available on the CoWIN portal."

Door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination

Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Union Minister of State for Health, was also present at the meeting. Health ministers of states/UTs who participated in the meeting were Alo Libang from Arunachal Pradesh, Keshab Mahanta from Assam, Mangal Pandey from Bihar, T S Singhdeo from Chhattisgarh, Satyendra Jain from Delhi, Rushikesh Patel from Gujarat, Dr Narrotam Mishra from Home Minister Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mani Kumar Sharma from Sikkim, M A Subramanian from Tamil Nadu, Jai Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Dhan Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand, Dr Subhash Garg from Rajasthan and Banna Gupta from Jharkhand.

There were also state officials present, as well as mission directors (NHM) from other states/UTs. PM Modi's aim for the freshly launched PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was emphasised by Mandaviya. "COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to analyse the gaps in our existing health infrastructure. We have also learned that in a federal democracy, the Centre and states working in a synchronised collaborative mode can achieve significant milestones," he stated.

According to the statement, the Union health minister also asked state health ministers to ensure that the ECRP-plans II's and implementation schedules be reviewed to ensure that the suggested initiatives and schemes are completed on time. Mandaviya claimed that India's ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' principle is being fulfilled by the country's pharma sector, which is providing people with innovative cost-effective treatments and vaccinations.

"India supplied essential drugs to the world during the first wave of COVID-19. The world reciprocated and helped India during the second wave," he noted.

He said there is no shortage of intellect and people in India, praising the work of Indian scientists and researchers. "India is rightly called ‘pharmacy of the world’ due to its quality drugs. It is a matter of immense pride for India that we have manufactured the COVID-19 vaccine and also administered 100 doses in a short span since January 16," he mentioned.

The Union Minister also urged state health ministers to keep the country's TB elimination, AIDS control and treatment, and other non-COVID programmes at the forefront of their minds. He also assured them that the Centre will provide all necessary support and assistance to the states/UTs in health-related problems. "In a federal democracy, the Centre and states form a collaborative platform. We should work as a team for ensuring Swastha Bharat, Samruddh Bharat," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI