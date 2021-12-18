Centre To Mark 'Good Governance Week' From Dec 20; Will Redress Pending Public Grievances

The Central government will be celebrating ‘Good Governance Week’ from December 20 to December 26, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG) informed. The week will witness various events with the aim of redressing pending public grievances.

According to a senior DARPG official, ‘Good Governance Week’ is a 'citizen-focused' campaign that will redress and dispose of pending public grievances across the country. The campaign will be launched by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Monday.

Events under 'Good Governance Week'

During the week starting December 20, various events will be held by the DARPG in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Some of the events include the launch of a nationwide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery titled 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur' and 'Good Governance Practices' exhibition inauguration.

Among other events that will be convened by DARPG are Good Governance in Ministry of External Affairs, Ease of Living, Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden, Mission Karmayogi- The Path Ahead, and Experience Sharing Workshop on Best Practices in Initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making.

Officials informed that district collectors of all states have been provided access to an online portal to upload and share progress and achievements and added that states have expressed willingness to participate.

PM Modi on 'Good Governance Week' campaign

Talking about 'Good Governance Week', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is focused on strengthening good governance that includes pro-people and proactive governance. He mentioned that his government has prioritised schemes related to the development of villages to make them more efficient and usher in “a new era of Gram Swaraj”.

The 'Good Governance Week' would highlight the steps taken by the Centre in promoting 'citizen-centric' governance and improvement in services delivery in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav celebrations being held to commemorate 75 years of progressive India.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @BJP4INDIA/Twitter/ANI)