States To Provide Rs 50K Compensation To Kin Of COVID Victims: Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday, 22 September 2021, announced that the kin of those who died because of COVID-19 will receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia from the state governments. The Centre informed the Supreme Court that the National Disaster Management Authority has recommended Rs 50,000 as compensation to the family members of the coronavirus victims. Importantly, the COVID death compensation will be paid against not only the deaths that have already occurred but also for the future ones, the court was told.

The funds will be paid by state governments that are sourced from their respective State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF). The Centre had earlier reported that it has laid guidelines for the certification of COVID deaths, which can be used for availing the compensation.

The Centre has mentioned that the compensation will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID only. Till now, India has reported around 400,000 COVID deaths, the second wave affecting the population the most. Earlier too, the apex court had given some time to the state governments to frame guidelines for providing adequate compensation. It gave NDMA six weeks to decide the amount and frame guidelines.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data as of 9 a.m. today, India had recorded 26,964 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. 383 deaths were also reported. With this, the total death toll has risen to 4,45,768, reported the ministry. 34,167 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

As per the report, active cases represent less than 1% of total cases, with the current figure of 0.90% being the lowest since the month of March 2020. Currently, the total death toll stands at 4,45,768. According to the Union Ministry, the total number of recovered patients recorded is 3,27,83,741. 3,01,989 active cases are the lowest in 186 days.

On September 22, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that the states and union territories had received over 80.13 crores of COVID-19 vaccination doses and that they added more than 4.52 crore balance and unused doses are still available. As per the statistics provided by the government, the Centre has provided 80,13,26,335 vaccine doses to states and union territories through the direct state procurement category (at no cost), with another 48 lakh doses on the way.

"4,52,07,660 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered," it stated. "In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories," it added.

