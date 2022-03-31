In a massive development on Thursday, the Union government decided to reduce the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. Making this announcement on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that this was an outcome of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development in these states. He also attributed this latest step to PM Modi's consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the North East.

Amit Shah stated, "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion". Until this announcement, AFSPA was in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in the Namsai district of the state.

Here are the changes in the ambit of AFSPA:

Assam- AFSPA will be completely removed from 23 districts and partially from one more district Manipur- AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 6 districts Arunachal Pradesh- AFSPA will be applicable only in three districts and the jurisdiction of two police stations in one more district Nagaland- AFSPA will be removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in 7 districts

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

The demand to repeal AFSPA

Enacted on September 11, 1958, to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA was initially implemented in the Northeast followed by Punjab. This law empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroy structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant. In Jammu and Kashmir, a separate law- Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act has been in place since July 5, 1990.

The demand to repeal AFSPA from Nagaland gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland on December 6, 2021. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals, leading to the death of 8 more civilians as well as one security personnel. On December 23, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting which was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, NPFLP leader TR Zeliang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.