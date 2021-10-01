Centre To Roll Out 'Customised Visa' For Foreigners Based On Indians' Treatment Abroad

The Government of India is in talks to roll out a 'customised visa' policy based on the treatments of Indian tourists abroad. India, which is set to open its border to international tourists, has decided on 'reciprocal treatment' to the applicants under new visa conditions.

This comes as a massive diplomatic response to UK PM Boris Johnson administration's vaccine racism. According to the initial travel advisory by the Boris Johnson government, people travelling to the UK from India and a few other countries will be considered 'unvaccinated' even if they are fully vaccinated.

India's 'reciprocal treatment' in customised visa policy

As per ANI, a senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that to iron out all the issues emerging from such a situation, a meeting was held last week which was attended by representatives from all concerned agencies which was chaired by the Union Home Secretary.

"In the meeting, it was decided to provide reciprocal treatment to tourists visiting India. Many countries have opened for tourists from foreign countries but have posed several restrictions for Indian travellers. The issues have been raised with the diplomats of concerned countries to get issues resolved," the official said.

Hence, incoming foreign tourists might have to show their vaccination certificate or undergo a quarantine period or face rejection, which will depend on how Indian tourists are treated in the respective countries.

India's response to UK's Vaccine racism

Meanwhile, India has mandated that British nationals arriving in India from UK will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival, sources said.

From October 4, irrespective of their vaccination status, all UK nationals landing in India will have to undertake a pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, Covid test on arrival at the airport, and a final test 8 days after arrival.

Authorities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Civil Aviation will be taking necessary steps to implement new measures.

India's response to UK's Vaccine racism: Key Highlights

New regulations will come into force on October 4

All British citizens will have to take the pre-departure COVID test within 72 hours before travel

COVID-19 test on arrival at the airport

RT-PCR test on the day of arrival

Mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India

RT-PCR test 8 days after arrival

