Centre To Select 75 Budding Filmmakers Who Will Learn From Global Masters At IFFI In Goa

Government on Monday invited entries from budding filmmakers under the initiative ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ to interact and learn from global masters in different aspects of film making on the sidelines of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The 75 creative minds for the initiative, in its second year, will be selected on the basis of their submissions by an eminent jury, under the aegis of the National Film Development Corporation ahead of the 53rd edition of IFFI.

"This programme identifies young budding filmmakers and provides them a platform to interact and learn from national as well as international filmmakers during the period of IFFI, Goa," an official statement said.

The IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The number of filmmakers being recognised is symbolic of the 75 years of India's Independence.

The initiative was mooted by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to provide a platform and connect young talents with the masters of industry from the media and entertainment sector.

During the festival event in Goa, those selected will also attend workshops and sessions especially curated by the masters of cinema.

Those selected will be divided into seven teams, which will take part in a group competition to make a short film in 53 hours to showcase their idea of India at 100.

The films produced by the seven teams will have a theatrical screening on November 24, at IFFI followed by an award ceremony to celebrate the winning film.

