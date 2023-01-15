Centre To Send Team To Review Midday Meal Scheme In West Bengal: Education Min Confirms

The central government will soon send a team to assess how the ‘midday meal scheme’ is being implemented in various regions of West Bengal, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

“On January 5, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari laid down a petition in front of the government of India. Taking this into consideration, the department has implemented a joint review mission JRM, which will consist of all the experts and nutritionists while in 2020 the state had objected to the visit of any such joint review mission (JRM), this time we are determined to send a JRM,” said Pradhan.

“Central officials, state officials and experts from the state will be part of the proposed team,” he added.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Education, the JRM will be visiting West Bengal and reviewing a few key areas, including implementation of the scheme at state, district and school levels for a specified period of time on defined parameters.

“The JRM will also review the fund flow from the State to Schools/implementing agencies, coverage of the Scheme and the availability of management structure at state, district, and block levels. It will also review the delivery mechanism of food grains to schools,” the ministry said on Friday.

Suvendu Adhikari’s letter to Pradhan

Adhikari urged Pradhan in a letter to appoint a central audit team to look into the alleged widespread theft of funds for midday meals.

Chicken in midday meal under PM POSHAN

In a recent decision, the West Bengal government allocated Rs 371 crore for the introduction of mid-day meals that will include chicken and seasonal fruits for four months, beginning in January. According to an official notification, chicken and seasonal fruits will be served weekly once for four months for additional nutrition under PM POSHAN.

Pradhan hits out at Mamata Banerjee's administration

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee administration, Pradhan claimed that West Bengal's pervasive corruption was to blame for the state's failing educational system.

“We need to make the people aware so that they make better choices in the next elections,” he said.