Centre To Set Up 2 Lakh Micro Food Processing Enterprises From 2021 To 2025

As a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, MoS for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said, the central government is introducing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up/upgradation of 2 lakh micro food processing enterprises. According to an official statement released by the food Ministry on Friday, "The enterprises can be set up or upgraded through credit linked subsidy during five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crores," read the statement.

Food Minister also confirmed that the Central Scheme-PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) would provide all the financial, technical, and business support for these enterprises.

"The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been implementing Central Sector Umbrella Scheme - Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) since 2016-17 for overall growth and development of food processing sector, including the processing of agro- products and thus increasing the income of the farmers," read the statement.

The component schemes of Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana are as follows:

Mega Food Park

Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure

Creation /Expansion of Food Processing & Preservation Capacities

Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Clusters, Creation of Backward & Forward linkages

Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure

Human Resource and Institutions

Operation Greens

In order to help the entrepreneurs for establishing food processing/preservation industries. All the credit-linked financial assistance (capital subsidy) under the PMKSY, are funded by MoFPI.

So far, Ministry has approved 41 Mega food Parks, 353 Cold Chain projects, 63 Agro-Processing Clusters, 292 Food Processing Units, 63 Creation of Backward & Forward Linkages Projects & 6 Operation Green projects across the country under corresponding component schemes of PMKSY.



Sanctioned projects are estimated to benefit about 34 lakh farmers on completion

According to the official statement issued by the Union government, "these sanctioned projects are estimated to benefit about 34 lakh farmers on completion. In the evaluation study of Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme conducted by M/s NABARD Consultancy Limited (NABCONS) in the Year 2020, it has been estimated that captive projects under the scheme have resulted in an increase in farm-gate prices by 12.38 % and each project is estimated to benefit more than 9500 farmers".

IMAGE: TWITTER/@PRAHLADSPATEL/AP

(With agency inputs)