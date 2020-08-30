Centre To Support Northeast States In Containing COVID-19: Home Secy

The Centre would continue to support all the initiatives of North Eastern States in containing the Coronavirus pandemic, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has said. The official said Central teams have visited the high incidence States in India and those in the northeast have performed well in containing the pandemic situation.

Bhalla said the government would try to open schools and colleges when the situation further improves as parents remain hesitant to send their children to institutions unless there is a vaccine for COVID-19. Although, there are certain relaxations given to school activities in Unlock 4.

The Home Secretary mentioned that improvements in economic activities are visible in the country and the whole country needs to co-operate to ensure it. He said that all states confirmed that national highways are open for movement of goods. He urged people not to panic but follow the health guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.

READ | Northeast Crucial For India's Post-COVID Economy: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Coronavirus outbreak

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 35 lakh with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 deaths.

Furthermore, the health ministry had earlier said that with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the total number of tests so far is nearing to four crores and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the last two weeks. The release added that the tests per million has also witnessed a huge surge to 28,607.

MHA extends lockdown till Sept 30

As India's COVID-19 cases soar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings up to 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

(PTI Photo)

READ | COVID-19: IMA Writes To PM Over High Death Rate Among Doctors, Calls For National solatium