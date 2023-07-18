Centre To Supreme Court: Not Challenging Bail Granted To Rhea Chakraborty In Drugs Case

In relief for Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, the Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is not challenging the bail granted to her by the Bombay High Court in cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court that it will not pursue its appeal with regard to grant of bail, however, the question of law should be kept open. Raju said: "The Bombay High Court's interpretation of Section 27A of the NDPS Act be kept for challenge at an appropriate time."

A Supreme Court bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh disposed of the plea with a clarification that the High Court's order should not be treated as precedent.

In 2020, the Bombay High Court, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty, observed that there are reasonable grounds that she is not guilty of any offence punishable under section 27A of NDPS Act.

Section 27A of the NDPS Act pertains to financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. This is the offence punishable with minimum of ten years imprisonment.

Chakraborty was arrested over the allegation that she facilitated the procurement of drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(Sambhav Sharma contributed to this report)