Centre To Table Constitution Scheduled Tribes Order Amendment Bill: Know All About The Law

In a key development, the Centre will table the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The bill will be moved by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to seek amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. The Centre has sought for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

Earlier, similar bills were tabled by Munda for states like Jharkhand. In February, the Minister had introduced the bill to "omit" Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in the state. After the Centre tabled the bill, the Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had urged the government to bring a comprehensive list for inclusion in the lists.

For Arunachal Pradesh, the bill sought to remove the Abor tribe from the list of identified STs. It also proposed changes in the names of the scheduled tribes including Khampti, Mishmi, Idu, and Taroan, amongst others.

Second part of Budget Session to resume on March 14

On Monday, March 14, the parliament will resume the second part of the budget session which will go on till April 8. During the session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditures of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. On the other hand, LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present the twenty-ninth report of the Business Advisory Committee.

The second part of the Budget session follows the results of the five state Assembly elections, in which the BJP retained control of four states: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. It also follows the Russia-Ukraine war and the evacuation operations of the Modi government to repartiate the stranded Indians.

While both Houses have been asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, this is the first time that the Parliament is functioning on its usual schedule post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Budget Session of 2020 was the first Parliamentary session to be curtailed owing to the outbreak.

(With agency inputs)