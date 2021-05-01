Centre To Train Doctors In Rural Areas Regarding COVID-19 Appropriate Practices

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Centre has decided to conduct a training programme for doctors in rural areas on appropriate Coronavirus practices with the assistance of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria emphasising on the program on Friday said that there is a possibility that doctors in villages and towns do not have the correct information and awareness on virus management.

''The authorities are preparing a module that will be followed to train these doctors. The program will be conducted through the network of AIIMS hospitals across the country,'' Dr. Randeep Guleria said.

According to the study by the government, different kinds of people have different mentality towards the virus. So a correct message needs to be shared for the country to control the surge.

Separate advisory for youngsters

The Government has also produced separate guidelines for children as cases amongst youngsters have increased. Children, like adults, only have to be admitted to hospitals when there is a breathing issues. The government has ramped up measures to fight the pandemic with such advisories, guidelines, and awareness programs.

India COVID-19 cases

The country on Saturday reported another fearful milestone in fresh cases by registering more than 4,00,000 COVID-19 positives taking the cumulative caseload to 19,164,969. This is the first time when India has recorded this mark since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 3,523 people died in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 211,835. Currently, there are 3.3 million active cases in India. States reporting a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases include Maharashtra with 62,919 infections, followed by Karnataka with 48,296, and Kerala that reported 37,199 in the past 24 hours.