Centre Transfers Rs.3000 Cr To Ineligible Beneficiaries Under PM-KISAN Scheme; Recovery On

In a big admission on Tuesday, the Union government revealed that it transferred nearly Rs.3000 crore into the bank accounts of 42 lakh ineligible beneficiaries via the PM-KISAN scheme. This was disclosed in a written reply by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to an unstarred question asked by parliamentarians Dhairyasheel Mane, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Lallu Singh, Shrikant Shinde, Unmesh Patil and Heena Patil. During the process of verification, it was discovered that the benefit of the scheme was extended to some ineligible beneficiaries including some income tax payee farmers.

Here are the Centre's steps to prevent misuse of funds:

Standard Operation Guidelines have been issued for recovering money from ineligible beneficiaries

Standard Operational Guidelines for identification of Income Tax Payees have been prepared and circulated to the States

Caution advisory to the states to adopt measures during the registration and verification of farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme

Standard operational guidelines for physical verification of PM-KISAN beneficiaries have been circulated to the state governments

What is the PM-KISAN scheme?

With 100% funding from the Central government, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi became operational on December 1, 2018. Under the aegis of PM-KISAN, Rs.6000 is directly transferred to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmer families having combined land ownership of up to two hectares in three installments. While the size of landholding is not a criterion, the prevailing land ownership record in different states is used to identify the intended beneficiaries of this scheme.

Explaining the contours of the scheme in a reply to the Lok Sabha, the Centre stated, "The responsibility of identifying the landholder farmer families eligible for benefit under the scheme is that of respective States/UTs Government. For enrollment, the farmer is required to approach the local patwari/revenue officer / Nodal Officer (PM-KISAN) nominated by the state government. Farmers can also do their self-registration through the Farmers Corner in the portal. The Common Service Centres (CSCs) have also been authorized to do registration of the farmers for the Scheme upon payment of fees."

The National Farmers Welfare Program Implementation Society monitors the implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme. Its responsibility entails ensuring uploading of required data by the states on the PM-KISAN portal, timely fund transfer to the beneficiaries, continuous review and monitoring of the scheme, publicity campaign, incentive to field functionaries and so forth. Moreover, the Agriculture Ministry has been continuously requesting the state governments to complete the exercise of the Aadhaar seeding of data of beneficiaries at the earliest.