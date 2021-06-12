Centre Trashes Report Of 'excessive COVID Deaths', Says 'sans Epidemiological Evidence'

Rubbishing an article of a renowned international magazine, which claimed that India has suffered perhaps five to seven times “excess deaths” than the official number of COVID-19 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said that the article is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence.

"The unsound analysis of the said article is based on the extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence," the ministry said, adding the studies used by the magazine to estimate the mortality are not validated tools for determining the death rate of any country or region. The ministry then went on to list the reasons why the studies used by the publication cannot be relied upon in calculating the COVID mortality figures.

"The so-called “evidence” cited by the magazine is a study supposedly done by Christopher Laffler of Virginia Commonwealth University. An internet search of research studies in the scientific databases such as Pubmed, Research Gate, etc., did not locate this study and the detailed methodology of this study has not been provided by the magazine," the ministry said, before listing down other points. "Another evidence given is the study done in Telangana based on insurance claims. Again, there is no peer-reviewed scientific data available on such a study,"

Moving on to two other studies relied upon that are done by Psephology groups namely “Prashnam” and “C-Voter”, who as per the ministry, are well versed in conducting, predicting, and analyzing poll results, it stated, "They were never ever associated with public health research. Even in their own area of work of psephology, their methodologies for predicting poll results have been wide off the mark many times."

In the end, the Ministry cited the words of the magazine which read, "‘such estimates have been extrapolated from patchy and often unreliable local government data, from company records and from analyses of such things as obituaries."

In the press release, the ministry asserted that it has always been transparent in its approach to COVID-19 data management. "As early as May 2020, to avoid inconsistency in the number of deaths being reported, Indian Council of Medical Research had issued ‘Guidance for the appropriate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in India’ for correct recording of all deaths as per ICD-10 codes recommended by WHO for mortality coding." It added, "States and UTs have been urged through formal communications, multiple video conferences, and through the deployment of Central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with laid down guidelines."

It also went on to highlight that it has emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district-wise cases and deaths on a daily basis and pulled up states and union territories consistently reporting a lower number of daily deaths, and asked them to re-check. Backing it with an example, it stated, " A case in point is the Union Government writing to the State of Bihar to provide detailed date and district-wise break-up of the reconciled number of deaths to Union Health Ministry."

