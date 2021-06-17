'Centre Trying To Bulldoze Me Like Twitter,' Says CM Mamata, Asks PM To Recall WB Governor

The tussle between Mamata Banerjee and the Centre deepens with every passing day, as the West Bengal claimed on Thursday that the union government is trying to 'bulldoze' her just like it's doing to Twitter. At a press conference, West Bengal Supremo Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the Central Government and said “Unfortunately, the Centre cannot control Twitter, that is why they are trying to bulldoze them. Similarly, they cannot control me that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government.” Banerjee’s statement comes following PILs filed in the SC for imposing President's rule in Bengal. She also noted that BJP’s growing influence in north Bengal is not a problem since Bengal values ‘unison’ and she will not let anyone divide Bengal.

Take the Governor back: Banerjee's letter to PM

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to call back West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The matter follows after Jagdeep Dhankar met President Kovind and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

Mamata Banerjee’s letter to PM Modi regarding calling back the Governor is evidence for the bitter relations between the Chief Minister and the Governor, two superior administrative bodies of the state.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been talking about the post-poll violence in the state and has conducted meetings with BJP MLAs and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari regarding the same. Time and again, Dhankar has put forward Banerjee’s failed administration in maintaining peace and law in the state.

Citing Banerjee’s demand to sack the Governor, BJP MP Arjun Singh said that Mamata Banerjee demands a lot of things, but Central Government does not work for her. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has done a lot to protect the integrity of the state, added Arjun Singh.

Centre has not paid anything under Yaas relief fund: Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee claimed that West Bengal Government has not yet received a single penny from the Central Government under the fund of super cyclone Yaas. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay submitted a petition to PM Modi asking Rs. 20,000 Cr for the relief work of super cyclone Yaas. She noted that Rs 10,000 crore will be required to develop each Digha and Sundarban areas as they were hit by the cyclone with severe intensity. The request was submitted amid a row between the CM and PM Modi when Banerjee reached late for PM Modi’s Cyclone Yaas review and left at once following submission of the petition. This was cited as an insult to the Central Government and PM Modi’s chair as a whole, and the incident was severely criticized by senior BJP leaders in the Centre and state.

Image Source- @JDhankar1 Twitter/PTI