Centre Unveils Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Official Logo Ahead Of Independence Day

At the outset of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 74 years of independence, the Centre has unveiled the official logo. The theme for this year is 'Nation First, Always First.'

Independence Day rehearsals at Red Fort

A complete dress rehearsal was held on Friday at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. As part of the rehearsals, a march past was held in the Red Fort's arena. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15. Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass are allowed to enter the Red Fort.

As per the latest alert, the Delhi Police has learnt that anti-social elements and those with an ideological leaning towards the Khalistani movement may portray themselves as police personnel on the day. These miscreants may also try to infiltrate the Red Fort security as was witnessed on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally. An attempt can also be made to disrupt the law and order situation at religious sites in Delhi, sources further informed.

Indian Diaspora Organisation to hoist Indian National flag at Times Square

The unfurling of the magnificent tricolour flag at Times Square will be a part of the day-long celebrations that are organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), on August 15. The first India Day billboard at Times Square will be displayed for 24 hours, with the Empire State Building lighting up in the colours of the Indian tricolour.

The special day will end with a gala cruise on the Hudson River to be attended by top government officials, special guests, and members of the Indian American community. An Independence Day message, too, will be displayed on the largest Jumbotron at Times Square for 24 hours.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

PM Modi has often shared his vision of building a new, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by the year 2022 marking 75 years of independence for the British Raj. To commemorate the monumental occasion, all departments and ministries are directed to host a set of activities for a resurgent, self-reliant Bharat.

The Centre will be inaugurating the curtain-raiser activities as components of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which commenced exactly 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021. To mark 75 years of freedom for India, the Centre has proposed several events for the occasion.

Today’s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021

During PM Modi's radio show 'Mann ki Baat' on July 4, he had sought suggestions from listeners for his public addresses as last year he incorporated suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech. His call for ideas had struck over 3,000 replies on a micro-blogging site.

74 years of Independence on August 15, 2021

DD and All India Radio live coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with a broadcast of President Ram Nath Kovind's message to the country on the eve of Independence Day. The live coverage this August 15 is set to span more than 40 camera views to give a wide and enhanced perspective of the historical moment when PM Modi will unfurl the tricolour at the Red Fort.

National channels of AIR will present the entire celebrations 'Live' in Hindi and English languages while patriotic and cultural programmes will air throughout the day. A 360-degree panoramic perspective of Red Fort ramparts will be made available owing to 3 multi-camera OB vans. Interestingly, to ensure inclusive coverage, vernacular national dailies have arranged for multiple regional languages and sign language broadcasts of the President's speech to the nation.

PM Modi's Independence Day celebrations and sign language versions of the President's message and PM's speech will be broadcast on DD Bharati. Local DD channels and AIR stations across States will broadcast respective Governor's messages.

The central government has revealed a new website for the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year at indianidc2021.mod.gov.in. This will generate a QR code for each invitation and invitees will be allowed to submit their willingness via the same portal. The website was launched by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on August 3 to mark the upcoming celebrations.

The mega national event will revolve around India's freedom struggle, ideas, achievements and resolutions as five pillars of 75 years of independence.

