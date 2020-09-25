Centre Unveils India's First RRTS Train Design, To Run On Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) unveiled the first look of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) on Friday in the national capital. The 82 km-long RRTS corridor will be the first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph.

With radiating stainless steel outer body, these aerodynamic RRTS trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned. Each car will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side (Business Class will have four such doors, two on each side) for ease of access and exit. The RRTS trains will have transverse 2x2 seating with adequate legroom, optimized aisle width with grab handles, and grab poles for a comfortable journey for standing passengers, overhead luggage rack, mobile/laptop charging sockets, and onboard Wi-Fi among other commuter-centric features.

RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance the passenger experience with less energy consumption. Equipped with modern amenities, the RRTS rolling stock will be a unique amalgamation of new-age technology and India’s rich heritage, the Ministry said.

Environment-friendly, energy-efficient

Unveiling the first look, MoHUA Secretary said that the environment friendly, energy-efficient rapid transit trains will improve the quality of life in and around NCR by accelerating economic growth.

"The project will also create economic opportunities by reducing air pollution, carbon footprint, congestion, and accidents."

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is a joint venture of the Central government (50%) and State governments of Haryana (12.5%), NCT Delhi (12.5%), Uttar Pradesh (12.5%), and Rajasthan (12.5%). It is mandated to design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain RRTS in the NCR.

NCRTC Managing Director, Vinay Kumar Singh said the RRTS rolling stock will be energy-efficient with about 30% regeneration during braking and the corporation has awarded the rolling stock work with an integrated long term comprehensive maintenance by the manufacturer, thus leveraging the benefits of life cycle costing.

The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 and will be put into public use after extensive trials. NCRTC will procure 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional rail services on the entire corridor and 10 train sets of three cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut. The entire rolling stock for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat.

The corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut by around 1/3rd. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be commissioned in 2023, while the entire corridor will be commissioned in 2025.

Earlier this month, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Centre signed the first tranche of a total USD 1 billion facility to build this RRTS corridor.

