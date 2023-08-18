Centre Unveils Two Reforms To Bolster Telecom Security, Customer Protection

Minister of Communications, Railways, and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, August 17, unveiled two new transforms in the telecom sector which are aimed at ensuring the safe utilisation of telecom resources and bolstering customer protection in the age of the digital economy. The two reform includes the discontinuation of the purchase of bulk connection and mandatory police verification of SIM dealers.

"These reforms are purely focused on customer protection, and reducing cyber frauds," said the union minister in a media briefing. "We only focused on user protection while bringing out new telecom reforms," he added.

Emphasising the reforms, the union minister said that police verification has been made mandatory for SIM dealers, along with biometric verification. The second reform is centred around the bulk buying of SIMs. The bulk connection system will now be replaced with a Business connection system which needs the business to register with authorities to procure bulk connections.

Centre blocks 52 lakh connections

Stepping up the security measures, the union minister said that the Department of Telecommunication has detected and deactivated 52 lakh connections that were obtained fraudulently by submission of fake documents. "67,000 dealers selling mobile SIM cards have been blacklisted and 300 FIRs have also been registered. Further, 17,000 handsets have been blocked."

He added that 66,000 WhatsApp accounts have been blocked that were indulged in mass spamming. Additionally, 8 lakh payment wallets have been blocked that were used for illegal payment transactions, Vaishnaw added.

Significantly, the actions against fraudsters have been stepped up following the launch of the Sanchar Sathi portal in May 2023, by the Department of Telecommunication. With the help of the citizen-centric portal, 3 lakh handsets were recovered and returned to the owners.

"The fraudsters operating from different parts of the country have started feeling the pressure. We have been getting reports on the same from intelligence sources. We would like to increase that pressure. The 90 crore users connected to the internet are beneficiaries of the Digital India initiative. We need to provide them strongest protection measure possible," Vaishnaw added.