Centre Updates On Availability Of COVID Vaccine; States/UTs Left With 4.36 Cr Unused Doses

In an update regarding COVID-19 vaccine availability, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that more than 4.36 Crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs while 1.20 Crore doses are in Pipeline. Further adding details on the number of vaccines, the ministry added that more than 65 Crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories. Earlier, in August the Centre had informed that more than 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far.

Centre's update on COVID-19 vaccine availability

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," added Health and Family Welfare.

India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 67 Cr landmark

The Health and Family Welfare also informed that India’s Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 67 Cr landmark. In the latest update, more than 74 Lakh doses have been administered. Meanwhile, COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 97.45% with 45,352 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

Health Ministry, Google partner to make Vaccination easier

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, September 1 launched another significant initiative to enhance the COVID-19 vaccination drive by making it easily accessible on Google. Now, beneficiaries can check the availability of slots by simply searching 'covid vaccine near me' on Google. They can also book appointments by using the 'Book Appointment' feature on the search engine.

"The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to COVID-19 vaccine: Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google, Check availability of slots & more, Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, along with a link giving more details.