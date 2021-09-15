Centre Updates On COVID Vaccines; States/UTs Left With 4.62 Cr Unused Doses

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Wednesday said that states and Union Territories are still left with more than 4.62 Crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry also informed that over 74.25 Crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs till now. The update came on the day when nation crossed a mark of 75.89 crore vaccination coverage.

Additionally, the Government has informed that it is planning to supply more than 1.8 Crore anti-COVID shots, which is currently in pipeline.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had updated that the states and UTs had more than 4.36 Crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses while 1.20 Crore doses were in pipeline. Prior to that, the Ministry had informed that more than 57.88 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories.

India crosses 75.81 Cr vaccination coverage mark

In a positive development, India on Tuesday crossed the 75.81 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses mark. More than 54 lakh (54,72,356) vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry data, 57,41,31,961 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,40,67,370 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, as per the provisional report. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, the country reported 27,176 new COVID-19 cases as per the report on Wednesday bringing the overall number of cases to 3,33,16,755. The death toll rose to 4,43,497 with 284 new deaths. With this, the country has now gone 80 days without recording more than 50,000 daily instances. After recording a downfall in the number of fresh cases, the numbers in the last tally went slightly high. Currently there are 3,51,087, active cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97.62%. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 11,120 cases. Kerala continues to record the highest number of cases with 15,876 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday however AIIMS Professor Dr Sanjay Rai on Tuesday said that the virus’ peak has passed in the state.