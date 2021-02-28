Centre Ups Vigil Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases; Chairs Review Meeting States, UTs

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday, February 27 chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries of the states which have witnessed an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The Centre has advised the states and UTs to increases effective testing and comprehensive tracking to control the Covid-19 situation. Chief Secretaries and Health Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, West Bengal and Jammu and Kasmir were present at the meeting.

6 states witness upsurge in Covid-19 cases

According to the data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Heath Ministry stated that these six states hold 86.37% of new coronavirus cases from across the country. During the review meeting, states were advised to prioritize vaccination. Also, to monitor mutant strain in districts reporting the highest number of cases and clustering of cases for early hotspot detection and control. They have also been asked to improve overall RT-PCR testing in the areas reporting positive cases.

'Follow effective surveillance strategies'

Health Ministry, in a review meeting, stated, "States need to maintain a continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing the spread and not squander away the gains of the collective hard work of the last year. They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour and deal firmly with violations. It was strongly underlined that they need to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasized."

In the last 24 hours, 16,752 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported from across the country. Maharashtra reported the highest number of new cases at 8,333. This is followed by Kerala with 3,671 cases, while Punjab has recorded 622 new cases in the last 24 hours. The ministry said that in the last two weeks, Maharashtra has shown the highest increase in active cases from 34,449 to 68,810 cases in 15 days.

