Centre Urges OTT Platforms To Exercise 'responsible Freedom' After Bringing Under I&B Dept

With the Centre bringing 'Over-the-top' (OTT) platforms under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Monday, appealed to the media fraternity to set an example of 'responsible freedom'. Calling for self-regulation or a regulatory body, Javadekar said that content on such platforms ranged from 'good to bad'. The minister also urged TV news channels to join News Broadcasting Standards Authority(NBSA) headed by Justice A K Sikri to 'hold news channels accountable'.

OTT platforms don't have any regulatory body neither they have self-regulation. There's variety of content on these platforms ranging from good to bad. The media fraternity should themselves take initiative to set an example of responsible freedom: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar https://t.co/1j74Zs7BjF — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

On Movember 9, the Centre issued an order bringing online films, audio-visual programmes and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to the notification, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar etc will also come under the ministry. With this, the I&B Ministry has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

Last month, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's response on a PIL for regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime by an autonomous body. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Central Government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Internet and Mobile Association of India. The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia sought a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms.

Previously, in a different case regarding a news channel's coverage, the Centre had told the Supreme Court, "If the court still wants to undertake the exercise of having a mechanism, it should first have a mechanism for digital media, as there already exists sufficient framework and cases for electronic and print media". This argument has brought digital news platforms and OTT platforms under the Centre's scanner seeing that they are currently unregulated. In the same case, the Centre has also urged the Supreme Court to appoint a committee of persons to lay down guidelines with respect to the 'regulation of hate speech' in the media.