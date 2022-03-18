Centre Urges States To Step Up Testing, Surveillance Amid COVID Surge In China

Keeping in mind the resurgence of the COVID cases in China and the emergence of a new COVID variant in Israel, the Central government has stepped up its preparation to avert the further spread of coronavirus. In a notification to the states on Friday, the Central government urged states and UTs to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy (test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour) to mitigate the infection spread.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states, informed that in a high-level meeting, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 16 March 2022, it was advised that the states shall “focus on aggressive and sustained genome sequencing and intensify surveillance and keep an overall vigil on the COVID-19 situation.”

“I would also like to emphasise that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior,” he said.

The Centre has also asked the States and UTs to ensure that an adequate number of samples be submitted to the INSACOG network through Sentinel sites as per the protocol issued by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to ensure timely detection of new variants while maintaining adequate testing as per the ICMR's testing protocols.

“Effective surveillance by monitoring of emerging clusters of new cases, if any, testing as per norms and monitoring of ILI and SARI cases shall be taken up on a continued basis to ensure that no early warning signals are missed and spread of infection can be controlled,” the Centre said.

India launches COVID vaccination for 12 to 14-year-olds

The Union Government further stressed the importance of encouraging eligible beneficiaries to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. On March 16, the COVID-19 vaccination effort was expanded to include youngsters aged 12 to 14 years old, who were given the Corbevax vaccine. Furthermore, everyone over the age of 60 is entitled to take the 'precaution dose.'

According to the Centre, the government should raise awareness and guarantee compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance in all public areas/gatherings, and practising appropriate hand and respiratory cleanliness. This comes at a time when India reported 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, 997 recoveries, and 149 fatalities on Friday. The number of active cases in India currently stands at 29,181.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)