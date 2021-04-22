Centre, Vedanta Approach SC To Re-open Tuticorin Plant To Produce Oxygen To Tackle COVID

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a plea by the Centre and Vedanta Group seeking the top court's directions to re-start Vedanta's Sterlite Plant in Tuticorin amid the ongoing shortage of medical Oxygen in the country.

Senior Advocate and Queen's Counsel Harish Salve apprised the SC that if the Vedanta unit is allowed to re-start production, it can produce oxygen to help the country amid the new Coronavirus wave. Harish Salve QC said that if permission is granted, Vedanta will be able to start the production of oxygen within 5-6 days, which will help in saving many lives.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing for the Centre also pointed out that the country is in dire need of medical oxygen. "Let Vedanta make it operational only to manufacture oxygen for health purposes,” the SG requested.

The Centre which had extended support to Vedanta's plea also placed that the permission to reopen the plant, which has been shut since 2018, was being sought only for the purpose of producing medical oxygen which could save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government opposed the plea.

After the proceedings, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde raised four issues saying- "We want to point out four issues - supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and we want to give the power to declare lockdown to state governments. We want to issue notice for a national plan on these issues. We will issue the notice and keep the matter for tomorrow," the CJI said.

The matter will now be taken up for hearing on April 23, Harish Salve is amicus curiae in the case.

Vedanta Plant Row

The top court had on February 18, 2019, set aside the National Green Tribunal order that allowed the opening of Vedanta’s Sterlite Plant, which was at the centre of massive protests over pollution concerns. Even an interim relief sought by Vedanta to permit access to the 200-acre factory premises to carry out maintenance work was rejected by the High Court.

The row had first broken out on May 22, 2018 when an anti-Sterlite protest turned violent with 13 people being killed in police firing. The incident had triggered widespread outrage and criticism against the Tamil Nadu government with the ruling AIADMK announcing a "permanent" closure of the copper smelter plant.