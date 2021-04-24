Last Updated:

Centre Waives Off Customs Duty On Import Of Oxygen, O2 Equipment & Vaccines For 3 Months

Centre has waived off basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment and COVID vaccines for a period of three months.

Tackling the acute oxygen supply shortage across India, Centre on Saturday, has waived off basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months. PM Modi who chaired a key meeting on oxygen procurement, also waived off basic Customs Duty on import of Covid vaccines to India for three months. The country is grappling with a second COVID wave with 25,52,940 active cases, 1,38,67,997 discharged cases and 1,89,544 fatalities.

Centre waives import on vaccines & oxygen

Oxygen and oxygen-related equipment on which import duty has been waived are:

  • Medical grade Oxygen
  • Oxygen concentrator along with flow meter, regulator, connectors and tubing
  • Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, Cryogenic Oxygen Air Separation Units (ASUs) producing liquid/ gaseous oxygen
  • Oxygen Cannister
  • Oxygen Filling Systems
  • Oxygen Storage tanks, Oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks
  • Oxygen Generators
  • ISO Containers for Shipping Oxygen
  • Cryogenic Road transport tanks for Oxygen
  • Parts of the above to be used for the manufacture of equipment for production, transportation, distribution or storage of Oxygen
  • Any other device from which Oxygen can be generated
  • Ventilators (capable of functioning as high-flow devices) with nasal canula; Compressors including all accessories and tubing; humidifiers and Viral filters
  • High flow nasal canula device with all attachments
  • Helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation
  • Non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for ICU ventilators
  • Non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for ICU ventilators

India's oxygen shortage

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - atleast ten hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express'  to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. These trains have already begun to arrive at UP, Maharashtra, Andhra from Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Delhi, which has demanded a consistent supply of 480 MT oxygen per day is yet to receive its quota as the state govt has not been able to provide tankers for transportation to the Railways. Delhi has demanded the Centre's help in procuring more oxygen, accusing UP and Haryana of obstructing its supply.  Except for nine sectors, supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers has been prohibited from April 22 as a temporary measure.

