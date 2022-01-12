Centre Warns States, UTs Against Overuse And Misuse Of COVID Medicines Amid Surge

The Centre on Tuesday cautioned states and Union Territories against the overuse, misuse of COVID-19 medicines. The order comes amid the significant surge in COVID-19 cases as the third wave grips the country. The order has been directed to the Principal and Health Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories. The Centre added that adequate stock of medical oxygen needs should be maintained.

Overuse & Misuse of COVID-19 medicines

The Centre came down strongly after witnessing the rampant overuse of drugs during the second wave including steroids and Remdesivir. NITI Aayog Member Dr. VK Paul, said that last time the country witnessed a horrible situation, and to a great extent the overuse of medicines was the reason behind it. Overuse of steroids aggravated the outbreak of fungal infection mucormycosis, he added.

Dr. Paul further stated that steroids were important lifesaving drugs but they too had side effects and disturbed immunological protection. Terming it as a big lesson, he also gave the example of Remdesivir and how it caused panic during the second wave. However, Dr. Paul urged the medical fraternity to go with clear treatment guidelines depending on the need-- that includes paracetamol, cough syrup and inhalers for mild symptoms, and drugs including Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

Molnupiravir not Included in National Treatment Task Force for COVID-19

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head Dr. Balram Bhargava on Wednesday stated that the oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir capsules are not included in the national task force treatment for COVID-19 as it has side effects.

"Molnupiravir has major safety concerns including mutagenicity, muscle and bone damage. If this drug is given contraception has to be done for three months as the child may have problems. So it is not included in national task force treatments."

COVID-19 situation in India

The Union Health Ministry held a press briefing on January 12, after India reported over 1,94,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the press briefing, the Ministry addressed the alarming rate of infection in the country and stated that the Omicron variant, which has crossed the five lakh mark globally is replacing the Delta variant. India has reported 4,868 cases of Omicron so far in 28 States and UTs and 1,805 have recovered till now.

As of now, the active caseload in India stands at 9,55,319 with an average of 1.5 lakh new COVID cases being reported daily since the third wave hit the country a couple of weeks ago. According to the Health Ministry, the rise in cases is a result of a higher positivity rate, which jumped from 1.1 % on 30th December 2021 to 11.05% on 12th January 2022.

