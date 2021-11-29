Centre Will Give Sufficient Relief To Flood-hit Puducherry: Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has said she was confident of the Centre providing sufficient funds to the flood-affected people in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The Lt Governor visited a shelter at Lawspet near here on Monday, where the affected people have been accommodated. She partook of the lunch provided to the inmates during the visit.

She told reporters later that the territorial government was persuading the Central team that visited Puducherry recently to see for itself the extent of havoc to provide sufficient funds to Puducherry to tackle the situation.

She said she was also in touch with the Home Minister Amit Shah as part of her initiatives to ensure sufficient funds.

"I am confident that the Centre will provide sufficient funds to tackle the situation," she said.

The infrastructure damaged in the torrential rains would also be repaired, she added. The territorial government has sought an interim relief of Rs 300 crore from the Centre.

