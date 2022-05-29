Centre Withdraws Advisory On Sharing Aadhaar Details; Advises Exercising Normal Prudence

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in its new statement issued on May 29, has withdrawn its recent 'Aadhaar Advisory'. Contrary to the initial notification, which warned citizens against sharing a photocopy of their Aadhaar card, MeitY's new statement advises exercising normal prudence. The Ministry said that over the fears of misinterpretation, the previous advisory is being withdrawn with immediate effect.

"It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," the Ministry said in its release.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder", the release further stated.

Centre's previous advisory on the use of Aadhaar cards

Initially, the Centre had advised the usage of masked Aadhaar cards, the one that only displays the last four digits of their card number, and had warned against sharing photocopies with entities asking for identification. Moreover, the Ministry had also advised downloading the masked version from the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," the Ministry had said.

Notably, the use of public computers at internet cafes to download an electronic version of Aadhaar is also not recommended and deleting all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from the computer is advised if done so.