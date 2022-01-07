Centre Withdraws SSG Security Cover To 4 Ex-J&K CMs; Abdullah Duo, Mufti & Azad Affected

In a move that is set to rile the opposition, 4 former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad have lost their Special Security Group (SSG) protection. An elite protection force set up in 2000 on the lines of the Special Protection Group, the SSG will now cater to the security of only serving CMs and their immediate family members. On March 31, 2020, the Centre had amended the Special Security Group Act by omitting a clause that provided former CMs and their kin with SSG security.

The Security Review Coordination Committee took this decision based on the threat perception of key leaders in J&K. Moreover, sources indicated that the SSG will now be headed by an officer below the rank of Superintendent of Police and some of its personnel will be posted to other wings. While NC president Farooq Abdullah and Azad will continue to be provided security cover by the NSG on account of being Z-plus protectees. On the other hand, Omar Abdullah and the PDP supremo shall have Z-plus security cover in J&K but less security outside the Union Territory.

All former J&K CMs will now be protected by Security Wing of @JmuKmrPolice instead of the SSG - based purely on their security categorization and threat assessment - like the rest of so many of us!



They continue to be Z+ protectees!



Don’t the former CMs trust the Security Wing? — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) January 6, 2022

The security situation in J&K

A reduction in the security cover of the ex-J&K CMs comes at a juncture when 192 terror-related incidents which included the targeted killings of prominent citizens were recorded in 2021. Addressing the media on December 31, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar elaborated on the success of the security forces against the terrorists. He said, “Cases of all targeted killings have been solved in Kashmir except one in Anantnag, (terrorists behind killing have been identified, soon will be either apprehended or neutralized".