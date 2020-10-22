Centre Working Relentlessly For Fast Development Of West Bengal: PM Modi On Durga Puja

The Central government is continuously working for the speedy development of West Bengal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Durga Puja on Thursday. He said around 30 lakh poor people of Bengal have been provided settlements under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. PM Modi virtually addressed the people of West Bengal on the onset of Durga Puja and said this festival depicts the unity and strength of India.

"We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people. Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," PM said.

"Be it opening bank accounts of 22 crore women under Jan Dhan Yojana, granting governance to women under Mudra Scheme, be it Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, or law against triple talaq, whether it's free checkup facility during pregnancy for women or nutrition campaign or permanent commission in the Army, constant work is being done to empower the country's women power," he added.

'The message of self-reliance originated in Bengal'

Invoking the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi said the land of Bengal itself worked to make "Swadeshi" a resolution in the freedom movement.

"Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave the message of the self-reliant farmer and self-reliant life from the land of Bengal itself," he said. "Durga Puja of Bengal gives a new glow to the perfection of India, gives new colours and gives new 'Shringar'. It is the influence of Bengal's awakening consciousness, Bengal's spirituality and its historicity," he added.

PM Modi hailed the prominent personalities from West Bengal who selflessly served the country either with weapons and scripture, or sacrifice and penance.

"I respectfully salute Ram Krishna Paramhans, Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Shri Aurobindo, Baba Loknath, Thakur Anukul Chandra, Maa Anandamayi and various other people like them. Many people might not know that the picture of Goddess Durga as Maa Bharati was also first made in Bengal by Abanindranath Tagore," he said.

The Prime Minister said people of Bengal have a great ability to lead the country towards progress in every field. He further said Durga Puja is a festival that reflects the unity and strength of India, and also reflects the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal.

The Prime Minister took part in Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal, through video conference. His address was telecasted in every booth of the 294 constituencies while following the social distancing norms. PM Modi also spoke in Bengali to wish the people of the State.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image credits: ANI)