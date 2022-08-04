Centre Working To Increase Airbags In Cars For Better Safety Of Passengers: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, said in Lok Sabha that in order to enhance the safety of rear passengers, the Central government is trying to increase the number of airbags in cars so that the life of passengers sitting at the back can be saved as well. He further informed the Lower House that a proposal is under consideration and the Centre will make a decision soon.

"As of now, two airbags are compulsory in cars. There are no airbags for rear passengers. Our department is trying to have airbags for rear passengers as well so that their lives can be saved. A proposal is under consideration and government will try to make a decision soon," Gadkari said in Lok Sabha.

6 airbags mandatory for all vehicles

Earlier in March, the Union Minister had announced that the government is making six airbags mandatory for all vehicles. In reply to a question from Congress MP KTS Tulsi, Gadkari in Rajya Sabha said, "Six airbags will be mandatory for all vehicles, including economic models."

“Electric vehicles must be manufactured as per safety standards laid down by the government. India's safety standards for EVs are in line with global standards," he had said.

Meanwhile, five lakh road accidents happen every year in India, resulting in the death of around 1.5 lakh people. However, while announcing the proposal at Parliament, Gadkari said that the functional deployment of six airbags in cars could have saved over 13,000 lives in 2020.

Tussle between government and auto industry over airbags

Several automobile companies, including Maruti Suzuki of India (MSI), have asked the government to reconsider their plan to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles that seat up to eight people as they believe that the mandatory rule will adversely impact the already shrinking small car market. This will also have an effect on the cost-sensitive entry-level car segment.

The six airbag law will further up vehicle prices and will simultaneously lead to shrinking the domestic car market. This increase in the prices of cars will further make it difficult for two-wheeler users to upgrade to small cars.