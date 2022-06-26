Centre Working To Strengthen Health Care Services Across India: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while addressing an event in Tamil Nadu on June 26, said that the Centre is working towards strengthening health services across the nation. Mandaviya made the comments at an event where he virtually laid the foundation stone for a CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) Wellness Center and lab at Avadi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district. The construction of the Avadi CGHS Wellness Center is anticipated to be completed by December.

"The construction for Avadi CGHS will be getting over by December 22. People of Avadi and surrounding areas will benefit a lot from this CGHS. We have also released the website and Application of CGHS," Mandaviya informed.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister further informed, "The Centre with a big polyclinic facility will expand the coverage and expand the coverage and improve the accessibility of CGHS services" for the benefit of retired Central government employees in the city.

Laid the foundation stone of CGHS Wellness Centre at Avadi, virtually from Chennai.



The Centre with a big polyclinic facility will expand the coverage & improve the accessibility of CGHS services and benefit the serving and retired central govt employees in the city. pic.twitter.com/Ew2pMGT2nr — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 26, 2022

At the event, Mandaviya also stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving health care services the utmost importance.

Apart from laying the foundation stone of the Avadi CGHS Wellness Center in Avadi virtually from Chennai, the Union Health Minister, earlier in the day, flagged off and participate in the 'Fit India, healthy India' cycle rally in Tamil Nadu's capital.

Visiting an early pregnancy anomaly screening centre in Tamil Nadu, Mandaviya appreciated the affordable diagnostic tests. Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian welcome Mandaviya and said he was honoured to receive him.

(With inputs from ANI)