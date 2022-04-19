Centre Writes To Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram And Haryana Amid Rapid Rise Of COVID Cases

In view of the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Mizoram, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has written to these states to take remedial measures in the form of taking a measured approach in the opening of economic and social activities, adopting a five-step containment strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. The Centre has asked the states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action without losing the gains made thus far in the fight against the pandemic.

Rise in COVID-19 cases: Centre writes to Delhi, UP, Mizoram and Haryana

The states of Delhi, UP, Mizoram and Haryana have seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase from 217 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 637 new cases in the week ending April 19. In Mizoram, the positivity rate has gone up from 16.11% to 16.68% with a rise of 539 cases in the week ending April 19. In Haryana, the cases have jumped from 521 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 1,299 new cases in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate has also gone up from 1.22% to 2.86%. In the capital, Delhi, the cases have seen a huge jump from 998 new cases in week ending April 12 to 2,671 new cases in week ending April 19 with a spike of positivity rate increased from 1.42% to 3.49%.

The letter also mentions the precautionary measures that must be adopted by the states, "The states should follow a risk-assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic."

The states have been asked to take specific steps in the direction of monitoring of clusters of new COVID-19 cases; adequate testing and reporting high case positivity; monitoring Influenza-Like illness (ILI) and SARI cases on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals; genomic sequencing for prescribed samples and vaccination of the eligible population.

Image: PTI