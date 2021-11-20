Centre Writes To Ladakh & Puducherry On Preventive Measures As COVID Cases Mount In UTs

Observing a tremendous surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh and Puducherry over the last few weeks, the Centre has warned the administrations of the Union territories to look upon the rising spread of the virus and take adequate measures to control the spread. This development comes at a time when the country is ramping up vaccination efforts across the country and the COVID-19 curve has also started to bend.



Directing the authorities to take pre-emptive measures to gain control of the situation, in a letter to the principal Health secretary of Ladakh, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Arti Ahuja wrote that Ladakh has reported a 362% increase in weekly new cases from mid-October to mid-November ( Oct 27- Nov 17). The letter further stated that the UT has exhibited an increase of more than 156% in weekly positivity from 1.5% in the week ending on October 26 to 3.9% in the week ending on November 16.

Cases in Ladakh grew substantially in over a few weeks

''Further, worrying trends with regards to weekly cases, testing, and positivity rate have been observed in various districts. Increase in the number of weekly new cases: Leh district has exhibited a significant increase of more than 362 per cent in weekly new cases from 35 in the week ending on October 27 to 139 in the week ending on November 17. This is especially concerning given the geographical expanse of the district,'' Ahuja said.

Leh's weekly positivity rate has likewise increased by 143%, from 1.98% in the week ending October 26 to 4.81% in the week ending November 16.

''It has been observed that cases surge exponentially where basic public health strategy (Testing. Tracking. Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination) is not followed rigorously. The current trends of decrease in RT-PCR testing, increase in new cases and case positivity if left unchecked may lead to a situation where there is a severe strain on the health infrastructure and health workforce,'' Ahuja said in the letter.

COVID-19 cases in Puducherry surged tremendously in a few weeks

In Puducherry, three of the four districts have reported an increase in new cases per week. Weekly new cases in Karaikal district grew by more than 29% from 49 on November 9 to 63 in the week ending November 16. Weekly new cases in the Puducherry district increased by more than 30% from 84 in the week ending November 9 to 109 cases reported in the week ending November 16. Over the last four weeks, the number of new cases in Yanam has steadily increased, climbing by 85% from 13 cases in the week ending November 9 to 24 cases in the week ending November 16.

''All four districts Karaikal (27.45 per cent), Mahe (1.59 per cent), Pondicherry (32.57 per cent), and Yanam (0.59 per cent) have less RT-PCR contribution than the government mandate of 70 per cent RT PCR contribution. The state is advised to conduct a greater number of RT-PCR tests,'' the letter added.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI