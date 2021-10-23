Centre Writes To States And UTs, Asks To Ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour Is Followed

Amid speculations on the third wave of coronavirus in the country during the festive season, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday has written to all the states and union territories to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed and any lacuna will be met with strict actions.

In an official letter to the states and UTs, the Health Ministry stated, "With continued and collaborative efforts of the Central and State Governments, India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crores COVID vaccine doses. While vaccination is one of the prime interventions against COVID-19, the Hon'ble Prime Minister has emphasized that we must continue to exercise precaution by following COVID appropriate behaviour to prevent the risk of future resurgence of COVID-19."

"It needs to be remembered that as has been observed globally as well as in many States/UTs in our country, unregulated public movement/gatherings without duly following COVID appropriate behaviour, especially in the context of festivities have often led to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. This is why it remains crucial for all of us not to let our guards down against COVID-19 in view of the upcoming festive season," the letter added.

Here are some guidelines the states and UTs have been advised to follow:

Strict enforcement of laid down guidelines for allowing festivities in a cautious, safe and COVID appropriate manner.

No mass gathering should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% COVID test confirmation rates.

Necessary directions should be issued adequately in advance by the concerned State Governments for practising cautions during the festivities.

Gatherings that are allowed with advance permission and a limited number of people (as per local context) should be closely monitored and in case of violations of COVID appropriate behaviour, necessary enforcement and penal actions should be taken. There should be strict adherence to limits on public gatherings taking into account the availability of space to ensure effective physical distancing.

Guidelines already issued with respect to malls, local markets and places of worship, as made available on the MoHFW website dated November 30, 2020, and March 1, 2021, should be strictly followed.

States/UTs need to continue diligent focus on five pillars of COVID management i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour.

India's Historic feat in COVID vaccination

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday morning. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Union Minister launched a song and a film from Red Fort to mark the achievements. Much to the nation's encouragement, the World Health Organization (WHO) lauded India for reaching the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of the COVID vaccine.

(Image: PTI)