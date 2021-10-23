Centre Writes To States And UTs, Asks To Ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour Is Followed

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Amid speculations on the third wave of coronavirus in the country during the festive season, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday has written to all the states and union territories to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed and any lacuna will be met with strict actions.
In an official letter to the states and UTs, the Health Ministry stated, "With continued and collaborative efforts of the Central and State Governments, India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crores COVID vaccine doses. While vaccination is one of the prime interventions against COVID-19, the Hon'ble Prime Minister has emphasized that we must continue to exercise precaution by following COVID appropriate behaviour to prevent the risk of future resurgence of COVID-19."
"It needs to be remembered that as has been observed globally as well as in many States/UTs in our country, unregulated public movement/gatherings without duly following COVID appropriate behaviour, especially in the context of festivities have often led to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. This is why it remains crucial for all of us not to let our guards down against COVID-19 in view of the upcoming festive season," the letter added.
In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday morning. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Union Minister launched a song and a film from Red Fort to mark the achievements. Much to the nation's encouragement, the World Health Organization (WHO) lauded India for reaching the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of the COVID vaccine.