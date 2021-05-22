Centre Writes To States & UTs To Vaccinate Transgender Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the country is witnessing massive COVID-19 vaccination exercise in different categories such as from senior citizens to youngsters, the centre has now written to all the States and Union Territories regarding the Vaccination of the Transgender community. The Centre has urged all the States and UTs to:

Spread awareness drive on vaccination, specifically reaching out to the Transgender community, which can be initiated in vernacular

Ensure that the existing COVID and Vaccination Centres are Transgender friendly.

Open separate vaccination camp or mobile booths for vaccination of the Transgender community-- as taken up by some states such as Haryana & Assam.

This will help the members of the community to come out for vaccination without any fear and stigma. It added that a kit of essential items like masks and sanitisers may also be distributed along with awareness material in the local language through these camps.

Assam Launches Vaccination Drive for Transgender

Assam has already launched a vaccination drive for the Transgender community on Friday. More than 40 members of this community in Guwahati has been inoculated at a special drive carried out by the state health officials.

India's vaccination drive

With special emphasis on vaccination, India on Saturday crossed 19 crore vaccinations, a landmark achievement. More than 92.9 lakh beneficiaries from the age group 18-44 vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. The age-wise distribution of vaccine doses stands as follows-- Above 60 years- 38.5%, 45-60 years- 44.7% and 18-44 years 16.8%.

COVID-19 situation in India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENNTATIVEIMAGE)