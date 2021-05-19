Centre Writes To States On COVID Vaccine Allocation, To Provide 5.85 Cr Free Doses By June

The Centre on Wednesday provided advance information on the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and UTs for the next two fortnights. According to the Government, a total of 5.86 crore doses will be provided free of cost by the Government of India to States from May 1 2021 to June 15 2021 under the 'Liberalised Pricing & Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy' which came into effect at the beginning of the month. In addition, based on the information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4.87 crore doses will be available till the end of June 2021 for direct procurement by States/UTs under the policy.

"Union Health Ministry has again written to the States and UTs on allocation of COVID vaccine doses (for both Covishield and Covaxin) during May 2021 and during first fortnight of June 2021 from the Govt of India channel (which is available free of cost), and availability of Vaccine doses (for both Covishield and Covaxin) that can be procured directly by States & Private Hospitals during months of May and June 2021. This advance visibility will enable better and more effective planning by the States," the Centre said in a release.

Notably, the Centre's liberalised policy on COVID-19 vaccine doses states that every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses would be provided by GOI for States free of cost while the remaining 50% of the CDL cleared vaccine doses would be available for direct procurement by the States and Private Hospitals.

"In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4, 87,55,000 doses will also be available till end of June 2021 for direct procurement by States/UTs", Centre added.

To ensure the efficient and judicious utilization of available doses over the course of the next month, the Centre has issued certain guidelines of advice for the states and UTs. These are as follows-

To prepare a district-wise, COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC)-wise plan for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

To use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan to enhance awareness among the masses.

Both the States Govts & Private CVCs to publish their vaccination calendar on CoWIN digital platform in advance.

States & Private CVCs to desist from publishing single day vaccination calendars.

To ensure that there is no overcrowding at the CVCs.

To ensure that the process of booking appointments on CoWIN is hassle-free.

India reported 2,67,334 cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday which took the total state tally to 2,54,96,330. In a span of 24 hours, the nation has recorded 3,89,851 recoveries and 4,529 deaths. There are currently, 32,26,719 active cases in the country.