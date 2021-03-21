Centre Writes To U'khand Chief Secy Over COVID Norms In Kumbh Mela, Demands Strict Rules

Union Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Chief Secretary Uttarakhand highlighting the concerns raised by the high-level Central team in its visit to Uttarakhand and about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of COVID-19 during Kumbh Mela. A Central team led by Director NCDC visited Uttarakhand on March 16 & 17, 2021 to review the medical and public health preparedness measures undertaken by the state for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The Union Health Secretary has observed that at present more than 12 states in India have witnessed a surge in COVID19 cases during the past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these States. After the auspicious 'Shahi Snan' days during the Kumbh Mela, the potential of an upsurge in the number of cases in the local population increases.

COVID guidelines for Uttarakhand

The daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar is 50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests and 5,000 RTPCR tests- which is not enough. In order to ensure that the pilgrims and local population are appropriately tested, the government has advised that the share of RTPCR tests being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased as per the ICMR guidelines.

Instructions to state government

SOPs issued by MoHFW should be followed and display signages to disseminate the main points of these SoPs.

Increase awareness of self-reporting, especially among the local population, in case of symptoms suggestive of COVID-19

Target significantly enhanced testing in potential high transmission areas.

Periodic testing of frontline workers before and after auspicious 'Snan' days of the Kumbh.

Ensure operationalization of adequate critical care treatment facilities.

Effective risk communication, by using all forms of media platforms, for strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In case of a surge in cases/super spreader events, promptly send samples for genome sequencing in consultation with NCDC.

'Negative Covid report not needed for Kumbh': Uttarakhand CM

On March 15, Uttrakhand's new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had said that a COVID-19 report would not be necessary to participate in the upcoming 'Shahi Snan' (holy bath) during the Kumbh Mela.

"I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow COVID guidelines. Devotees were afraid that they will not be allowed to enter if their COVID report will not negative on which I confirmed, the report is not needed," said Rawat.

CM Rawat said that the Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has increased the bus services.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021

The Maha Kumbh Mela, that is organised once every twelve years, and goes on for over 100 days, will be hosted for 30 days this year. The Uttarakhand government has taken this decision considering the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, where cases are still piling up across India and the world even as vaccinations have begun.