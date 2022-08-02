Centre's Aim Is To Eliminate Poverty: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the central government will eliminate poverty and its aim is to bring socio-economic parity between people.

Gadkari was addressing an 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, organised by the Republican Party of India (Athawale) at Talkatora stadium here.

The minister of road transport and highways said that the aim of the Centre is to transform the country and make it corruption free.

I assure you we'll transform the roads in such a manner that travel time from Delhi to Dehradun will be cut down to 2 hours, travelling to Srinagar from Delhi will take 8 hours, Delhi to Jaipur in 4 hours and Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours. And this will happen very soon I promise, he said.

Hundreds of supporters of the RPI from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra gathered at the stadium for the event that was organised to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence.

Addressing the crowd, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India Ramdas Athawale said RPI aims to reach out to every section of the society and it will form several committees, including at village and district level, to that purpose.

I'm here for the development of the people and our party aims to reach out to every section of the society, Atahwale said.

We do not believe in discrimination and people from all caste, creed and religion are welcome into our party, he said.