Centre's COVID Vax Policy Not Unreasonable; Vaccination Can't Be Mandatory: Supreme Court

No person can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai ruled. Their verdict came on a plea filed by former National Technical Advisory Group member Dr. Jacob Puliyel who sought disclosure of clinical trial data of vaccines. He also sought a declaration that mandating novel coronavirus vaccination by making it a precondition for accessing public areas or services is constitutional as it violates the rights of citizens.

The SC bench observed, With reference to infringement of bodily integrity and personal autonomy of individuals in respect to the vaccine, we are of the opinion that bodily integrity is protected by Article 21. Individuals have the right to refuse to undergo medical treatment. In the interest of protection of communitarian health, certain restrictions can be imposed on individual rights."

It held, "On the basis of the material before the court, the court is satisfied that the vaccination policy of the Union of India cannot be said to be unreasonable. No data has been provided by the Union of India or States before us controverting the material placed by petitioner which indicates that the risk of transmission by unvaccinated is at par with vaccinated. In light of this, the vaccine mandates cannot be said to be proportionate till the infection rate remains low and new development of research emergence which justifies the mandate."

In its judgment, the Supreme Court also dismissed the petitioner's claim that the approval for COVID-19 vaccines was given in haste. At the same time, it directed the Centre to facilitate the reporting of suspected adverse effects on an accessible platform and make these reports public. It also ordered the Union government to publicise all the COVID-19 vaccine trial data keeping in mind the privacy of participants of the trial.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2, while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

This year, the Centre expanded the vaccination drive to the 12-18 age group and also started administering booster doses. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 1,00,37,31,788 citizens have been inoculated whereas 86,06,92,028 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.