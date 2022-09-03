Centre's Hyderabad Liberation Vs TRS' National Integration: Here's Sept 17's Significance

The Centre and Telangana government are once again at loggerheads, this time over how September 17 should be commemorated. The Telangana government announced that it would be observing the said date as 'National Integration Day' despite the Centre already announcing that it would be observed as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. But what is the significance of the date?

What is the significance of September 17?

At the time of the Partition of India, in 1947, the country was primarily divided into British India and Princely states. The roughly 584 princely states, that were nominally independent but indirectly ruled by the British, acceded to either India or Pakistan. One major exception was that of Hyderabad, comprising 16 districts- 8 Telangana districts, 5 Marathwada districts and 3 districts of Karnataka.

Been under the rule of Nizam for over 248 years, with the Nizam Osman Ali Khan, Asif Jah VII, at the helm that time, the princely state sought independence. During the period after independence, with an irregular army recruited, known as the Razakars, the Nizam raided villages, thousand went to jail and braved the cruelties perpetrated by the oppressive administration. Amidst all this, the then Indian Home Minister Sardar Patel decided to annex Hyderabad, and that led to 'Operation Polo'.

As part of the five-day operation', Indian forces marched into Hyderabad, on September 13, 1948. Indian Army with 35,000, soldiers suffered only 35 casualties whereas the Hyderabad State suffered 5,738 casualties despite having an army of 2,20,000 soldiers. Hyderabad was annexed and integrated into the territory of India on September 17 of the same year.