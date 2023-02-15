Centre's New Vibrant Villages Programme Gets Rs 4,800 Cr Allocation; Will Cover 10 Sectors

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, in a press conference, on Wednesday, February 15, announced the centrally sponsored scheme: vibrant village programmes for the financial year 2023 with an allocation of Rs 4,800 crore.

The Vibrant Village Programme is a scheme introduced by the ruling government for the comprehensive development of villages. It includes coverage of the sparsely populated, poorly connected, and underdeveloped border settlements in the north, which are frequently excluded from the benefits of development.

"We have identified 10 sectors to focus on under the vibrant village programme of the central government. We are aiming to set up self-help groups to revolve around ‘one village, one product’ and empower youth to promote entrepreneurship in the area. From tourism to health, from education to farming, every sector will get the platform to grow," said Anurag Thakur.

The Union Minister further announced the setting up of cooperative societies in every panchayat dedicated to the fishery and dairy sectors, focussing on enhanced income. Over 25 business activities are to be introduced for the sustainable development of the remote settlements.

Cabinet approves strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots. Target to establish 2 lakh multipurpose PACS/ Dairy/ Fishery Cooperatives in the next 5 years: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/j46IGcX7Gf

— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

"This centrally sponsored programme aims to minimise migration and create employment in the area. We are focussed on providing assured livelihoods, water supply, and electricity based on solar energies throughout the year. We have dedicated 2500 crores for the development of roadways in order to enhance connectivity in all the weathers. We are planning to introduce sports tournaments, cultural events, and handicrafts," he added.