Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at the Power Minister RK Singh for 'undermining' the looming coal crisis in India. He claimed that the government is unable to provide adequate coal to states for power generation and has failed in managing the crisis.

Comparing the situation to the deadly oxygen crisis that confronted the nation earlier this year, Sisodia claimed that nearly 1,000 people lost their lives due to the government's inaction.

"The Centre had done the same thing when country grappled with oxygen crisis. They would not accept there is a problem. Even as ministers across the country are now drawing the Centre's attention to the coal crisis, it continues to deny it," he said.

Warning that such a situation might lead to a shortage of electricity supply around the country, Sisodia urged the Modi government to avoid plunging the nation into calamity and consider the matter with seriousness.

"Power Minister RK Singh addressed a press conference saying there is no possibility of coal crisis. He even said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. It is sad that he has adopted such an irresponsible approach The BJP-run Central government is making excuses to run away from the coal crisis. They are unable to run the country," Sisodia told the media.

An energy crisis is looming in some states, including Delhi and Punjab, due to a combination of factors such as excess rainfall hitting coal movement and imported coal-based power plants generating less than half of their capacity due to record-high rates.

Sisodia said the coal crisis can turn into a power crisis, bringing the nation to a halt as it will affect industries, supplies, and the IT sector.

"Today states like Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and many others to mulling to cut power supply due to shortage of electricity. At least 6 power plants are on the verge of shutting down as a result of the coal crisis. When the states are raising their voice on the matter, the Centre should listen," the Minister said.

Coal Crisis grapples India

Notably, power producers and distributors have warned of blackouts as generation units are running coal as low as it would last two days. Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought urgent intervention of PM Modi in matters pertaining to the developing energy crisis in the state. However, the Coal Ministry has said the country has adequate coal stocks and low inventory doesn't mean generation will stop as stock is being continuously replenished.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Power Minister RK Singh also dismissed reports and of the shortage of coal in the country. Unlike the situation in China, India has a sufficient amount of coal to fulfil the increasing demand as well, he said.

RK Singh informed that the country’s COVID-19 battered economy is recovering and this is indicated by the rising consumption of electricity, due to which the demand for coal is also surging. He said that the rise in demand can be easily catered to by India’s coal reserves and termed it as a positive indication.