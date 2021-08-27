Centre's Principal Scientific Advisor Stresses On 'sensible Mechanism' To Deploy Drones

With the Centre issuing fresh guidelines for the usage of drones in the country, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, K VijayRaghavan pressed upon the need for a rational mechanism to use and deploy drones.

"You are going to see in about 5-10 years from now, every kid making drones, trying it out, and flying. Drones are going to be there everywhere, therefore a sensible mechanism by which they can be used and deployed is necessary," VijayRaghavan said.

Ministry of Civil Aviation announces UAS rules 2021

The Government of India on Friday set a reform of regulations for the usage of drones in the country. The rules are supposed to provide several benefits to various sectors of the Indian economy. The new drone rules will be replacing the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules (UAS Rules) which came into force on March 12, 2021.

'The use of drones has already been proven to be revolutionary in every sector'

Taking into consideration the benefits of the fresh drone norms, VijayRaghavan said, "Principle points to be kept in mind in any policy are strengths of doing this and costs of not doing it. From an economic industry citizen perspective, the use of drones has already been proven to be revolutionary in every sector."

In a press release issued by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, several new features have been added to the UAS rules. Earlier in March 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had announced the UAS Rules 2021, however, due to its restrictive nature, the central government decided to repeal the rules and replace them with the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021.

New Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), also known as drones, offer a wide variety of benefits to all the sectors including agricultural, mining, infrastructure surveillance, emergency response, transportation, geo-spatial mapping, defence, law enforcement, and many more. Furthermore, it will be a significant contributor to employment and economic growth, especially in remote and inaccessible areas of the country.

Highlights of new drone policy

According to the MoCA press release, several new features have been added which include the abolishment of several approvals including unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness, certificate of conformance, and many more. No permission will be required for operating drones in the green zone followed by the reduction in the yellow zone from 45km to 12km from the airport parameter, it added.

The fresh rules remove restrictions on foreign ownership in Indian drone companies and also eliminates the requirement of import clearance from DGCA. Also, nano and model drones are exterminated from the type certification.