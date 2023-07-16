Tomato Takes A Price Cut, Centre Slashes Rate To Rs 80 A Kilo

In response to the skyrocketing tomato prices, the Centre on Sunday (July 16) in a step to provide relief to consumers offered a cut in the retail prices of tomatoes sold through two cooperatives- the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and NAFED. These cooperatives will now sell tomatoes at the discounted rate of Rs 80 per kg from Rs 90 per kg.

“There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the Government to sell it at a concessional rate of Rupees 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high,” said the press release.

“After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rupees Eight (80) per kg from today Sunday July 16th, 2023. Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations,” it said.

“The Government of India is committed to provide relief to the consumers,” added the press release.

The soaring prices and govt’s intervention

The average retail price of tomatoes in India had tripled to over Rs 100 per kg, following which the government acted by ordering the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to buy tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra and distribute them simultaneously in major consumption centres where retail prices have increased the most over the past one month.

According to statistics gathered by the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomatoes were selling for an average retail price of Rs. 116.86 per kg across all of India on Saturday. The highest price was Rs. 250 per kg, and the lowest price was Rs. 25 per kg.

Tomatoes were priced at Rs 178 per kg in Delhi, followed by Rs 150 per kg in Mumbai, and Rs 132 per kg in Chennai. The maximum price of Rs 250 per kg was in Hapur.