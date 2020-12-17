Centre's Report In Supreme Court: 'Stubble Burning Cases In Punjab Have Increased By 44%'

According to a report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Centre, the stubble burning in Punjab has increased by over 44 per cent this year as compared to 2019. The report submitted to the Supreme Court also highlighted that the stubble burning in Haryana have come down by 25 per cent in 2020. This detailed comparative analysis for 2019-2020 was a part of the Centre's affidavit that it filed on Wednesday in response to the top court's direction to enlist the steps taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Centre submits stubble burning report to SC

In the report submitted to the Supreme Court, the centre submitted the details of the meetings concerned to review measures and deliberate on proposals regarding steps that need to be taken on to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR. Pointing out to the steps taken by the newly-established commission, the centre also said that it has taken inputs from various stakeholders, including NGOs, on measures that can be taken to mitigate paddy residue burning.

The report also informed that continuation of stubble burning this year to Delhi's PM level was 42 per cent. The 6 districts of Punjab which continue to be the highest contributor to stubble burning are Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Moga, Ludhiana and Mukstar. The report analysis mentioned that all 6 districts of Punjab have seen an increase in burning incidents since 2019.

In Sangrur, there was a spike of 45 per cent. In Bathinda, fires surged by 24 per cent, meanwhile in Ferozpur incidents went up by 38 per cent this year. Moga, Ludhiana and Fazilka districts have recorded more than 70 per cent increase in active stubble burning incidents.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) model of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the estimated maximum contribution of stubble burning to PM levels in Delhi between October and December was 25 per cent, 36 per cent and 44 per cent in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020, the contribution level so far has been 42 per cent, the report said.

