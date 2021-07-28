Centre's SEC Allows SII's Covovax To Conduct Phase 2/3 Trials On Kids Aged 2-17 Yrs

In a big boost to India's inoculation drive, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Tuesday recommended granting permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions, official sources said. The trials had previously been denied due to the lack of phase-3 trial data for the age-group. The trials would cover 920 children, 460 each in the age-group of 12-17 and 2-11 across 10 sites.

In the revised application submitted last week, SII director (government and regulatory affairs) Prakash Kumar Singh and director Dr Prasad Kulkarni stated that globally, all adults aged 18 and above are being vaccinated and after this population is protected against COVID-l9, children will remain the most susceptible group. "There have been reports of severe disease, including deaths in vulnerable children. It has also been predicted that the third wave of the pandemic may affect children in the country. Moreover, until all age groups, including children are covered under vaccination. the SARS-CoV-2 virus may remain in circulation, thus keeping everyone at risk of severe disease," they said in the letter. SII is hoping to launch ‘Covovax’ in India by September as its trials are in an advanced stage of completion and manufacturing has commenced in Pune.

On June 14, US-based pharma company Novovax stated its vaccine candidate demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe COVID -19 infection- 90.4% efficacy overall. The study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the vaccine. Covovax has demonstrated 93% efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, Novavax said in the statement.

With trials ongoing in India, Novavax is all set to launch in India and its vaccine jabs can be expected by September 2021. According to a press release issued by Novavax, the Serum Institute of India will manufacture ~1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 this year. Covovax is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. Centre has estimated 20 crore Covovax jabs to be manufactured between September-December.

Centre has stated that it would most likely start vaccinating children against COVID-19 from next month as clinical trials of Covaxin get underway and Zydus Cadila's ZyCOVD awaits ts approval/ Currently, the second dose trial of COVAXIN in 2-6 year-olds will commence this week. The trials are said to be taking place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. While Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating small children, Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D, if approved, will innoculate children over 12 years.

