'Irresponsible': Centre's Standing Counsel Anil Soni Slams Param Bir Singh's Statements

On Sunday, Central government standing counsel Anil Soni lambasted the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for alleging TRP scam by Republic TV and Republic Bharat. This statement comes after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and team exposed the lies of Param Bir Singh against the network and shredded to bits the campaign that was perpetrated leveraging those lies.

Earlier in the day, Republic exposed how the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) had confirmed in an email to that there was never a case against Republic Media Network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it.

Anil Soni slammed the Mumbai police for leveling false allegation against Republic and further condemned the 'irresponsible statement' from the Commissioner.

"In the TRP matter, the media houses were up and against each other. The Mumbai police got together with some media houses and started blaming each other and with the preliminary investigation itself, the Mumbai police alleged allegations against Republic TV. It is very unfortunate that as of today, BARC has exonerated Republic TV and the Mumbai police in its preliminary report stated that responsibility is on Republic. Such kind of irresponsible statement from the Commissioner of police is very unfortunate and condemnable," said Anil Soni.

What is the BARC's email to Republic?

Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response."

Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn. The email by BARC shows that the Mumbai Police Commissioner's entire campaign against Republic Media Network was based on a lie.

Param Bir Singh had held a news conference to accuse Republic TV and two Marathi news channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema - of being involved in an alleged TRP scam. He claimed that after an investigation based on a complaint by an agency working with BARC, it has found that money was paid to watch the channel for certain hours in order to increase ratings. However, just six hours later, Republic Media Network accessed the FIR - based on which Police had undertaken said investigation - and exposed that there was not one mention of Republic TV or any affiliate-entity of the Republic Media Network in it; Instead, the FIR named another news channel. Republic also accessed the complaint based on which the FIR was filed, which concurred that Republic was in no way named.

