After Ministry Approval, Core Diagnostics CEO Speaks On Rapid Testing Kits For COVID-19

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Zoya Brar the CEO Core Diagnostics, a testing facility in Gurugram, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network revealed the need of introducing rapid testing of COVID-19 in India, even as her company's test prototype was approved. She said that the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are currently used and recommended by the ICMR for testing the coronavirus suspects.

Speaking to Republic TV, Brar said, "I think as you rightly said ICMR approved our test. Our current focus is on getting the PCR test up and live and have it ready in time in the right way so that people that are collecting are protected and patients are protected and we can report the results as quickly as possible. Secondly, in parallel, the organization is working on sourcing rapid testing and currently, I am in conversation with seven or eight vendors globally that have a rapid test available- that will be the next phase."

Further speaking about the testing facility she said, "PCR is what the government and the ICMR are currently recommending but I think very quickly we would need to shift to rapid testing and in parallel that's our focus as well at the core. We have set up the COVID-19 lab on a different floor. So the current lab is not affected in any way. We have set up negative pressure as well, which is the air pressure that makes sure that there is no contamination in any other room."

"The team that will be testing COVID-19 is completely separate. There is protective gear that they ill be wearing ensuring that they are protected and nothing happens to them. As far as collection is concerned samples will be collected from as well as hospitals. The intent is to make it as quick as possible and make sure it doesn't affect anybody around it," she added.

Lastly speaking about the price cap she said, "First of all, patients shouldn't come to us directly. They need to go online and book the test to avoid the possibility of contamination. They should stay at home call COVID-19 helpline and then book the test. as far as the price cap is concerned as per the government guideline it is Rs 4500 only."

ICMR approves 35 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests

In a significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given a green signal to 35 private laboratories across the country to conduct COVID-19 tests amid the looming threat of the novel coronavirus crisis. The ICMR on Thursday, March 26, has put a list of all the private laboratories that have been given consent to conduct the COVID-19 testing. These private laboratories are located in nine states across the country.

35 private laboratories across the country have been given the green signal from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct #COVID19 tests. pic.twitter.com/gkhab68PdL — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

However, these private labs would charge customers for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The apex medical research body has issued necessary guidelines for the private laboratories while capping the test rates. The maximum cost for testing samples is capped at Rs 4,500 (Rs 1,500 for screening test for likely cases and an additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test).

A total of over 870 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals so far. 19 person have lost their lives due to this disease in the country.

