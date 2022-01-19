CFI Files Complaint With Karnataka Minority Commission As College Bars Hijab-clad Students

The Hijab row in Karnataka escalated further as student organisation - Campus Front of India (CFI) on Wednesday, filed a complaint with the state's minority commission, seeking action against an Udipi college principal for barring entry to hijab-donning students. Udipi's PU College has been in controversy since it enforced a rule barring students from wearing hijabs in the classroom. Six girls students have been barred entry into a college in Udupi over wearing hijab since the last week of December.

Hijab row: CFI files complaint

"My juniors were forced to write an apology letter as staff warned that internal marks were in their hands. They (college authorities) forced them (students) to say that those students have not attended college for 15 days, but were not removed by college authorities. The students are very depressed and mentally harassed. They call our parents and tell them to forcefully send us to college without hijab saying it is a 'matter of our future'. Hijab is our right and India is secular. The college is not telling us what is their problem," said one of the six students.

What is the Hijab row?

In December, PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms". This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students.

The students also alleged that they are not being allowed to chat in Urdu, Arabic and Beary languages. They even stood outside the classroom for three days in protest. The girls said that they have not marked their attendance for the past few days and fear they might face an attendance shortage. CFI has warned of a gherao if the college does not reconsider its decision.

Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. This incident led to a heated battle between students in the Balagadi First Grade College in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The college management had allegedly relaxed its ban on hijabs in college amid protests by Muslim students, allowing everyone to wear whatever they wish to till January 10.